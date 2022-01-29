Surfers enjoy the setting sun at Te Henga Bethells Beach on Friday. Photo / Michael Craig

Settled, sunny and hot - welcome to your long weekend weather Auckland, Northland and Nelson.

Anniversary Day in all three regions is expected to dawn fine tomorrow , especially in our most populous region, with Auckland expecting sunshine and a high of 28C, according to MetService.

It's a similar story in the Northland and Nelson regions, where Whāngārei is heading for 25C and Nelson 24C.

And while other parts of the country miss out on a day off work, the glorious weather wouldn't discriminate, thanks to a big high parked over the country, MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

It'd be the same story for almost everywhere today, she said.

"We have a really dominant ridge. There is a front that's trying to muscle its way onto the lower South Island. Places like Fiordland are going to get a bit of cloud, maybe a few showers for Southland popping up … and really, it is just skirting it. It barely makes it onto the country."

Temperatures nationwide today were what could normally be expected for the time of year, with Auckland and Tauranga expected to reach 26C, Hamilton and Napier 28C, Wellington 24C, Christchurch 25C and Dunedin 21C, Clark said.

"The usual places will be getting quite warm. Masterton's going for 30C, Lower Hutt 29C. But the good thing about that heat is it's quite dry.

"It's still humid in the upper north, but not as humid as it can get. It will be a more comfortable heat."

Those hoping for rain after a dry January were out of luck - Auckland's airport gauge has recorded just 8.8mm this month, down from the January average of 71.2mm, while Whāngārei is at 25.4mm, compared to 98mm.

But relief was on the way for the South Island's West Coast, where Hokitika's 54.8mm of rain this month is less than a quarter of January's 232.5mm average.

Heavy rain was expected for the West Coast from about Wednesday, she said.

Sunset at Te Henga Bethells Beach in Auckland on Friday. It's been a hot summer in the north. Photo / Michael Craig

Despite the move to the Covid-19 red traffic light setting, waterways are expected to be busy this long weekend, prompting Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) to call for care on the water amid a horrific summer drowning toll.

The Christmas-New Year holiday period toll was 14 - the highest in 25 years.

Speaking before two more people drowned on Friday, WSNZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the 18 preventable drownings this month represented a quarter of the total 2021 toll.

Data showed "older guys behaving badly" were a group who needed extra reminders, Gerrard said.

Eighty-four per cent of drowning victims in 2021 were male.

"It's really about being out there with your mates and not being 'that guy' that does the foolish thing."

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi NZTA have warned motorists the peak times to avoid when returning from holiday hotspots tomorrow.

SH1 Puhoi-Wellsford's southbound lanes are expected to be heaviest from 11.30am till 4pm, with SH1 Manukau-Bombay busy from just after noon through to 7pm.

The worst time to travel south from Coromandel's Tairua on SH25 would likely be between 11am and 5.30pm.

Congestion was also expected heading south on SH1 from Northland's Kawakawa between 10.30am and 2.30pm tomorrow, and in Whāngārei around noon.

In Bay of Plenty, SH2 Paeroa-Waihī's westbound traffic can expect a slow journey between 10.30am and 4.30pm, while traffic would likely be busy in the Kaimai area of SH29 late tomorrow morning.