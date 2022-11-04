Animal euthanasia drugs stolen, life-threatening warning to community: Police

Police reminded people to secure valuable and hazardous tools and equipment after veterinary drugs were stolen in Palmerston North. Photo / NZME

Drugs used to euthanise animals were taken from a vehicle on Wednesday night, and police are warning the public of the “life-threatening” dangers the veterinary drug can cause.

The drug, called pentobarbitone, was allegedly stolen in Palmerston North. Police ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the Roslyn area between 10pm Wednesday and 7.30am the following morning to come forward.

“If anyone comes across discarded medicine bottles it is recommended they leave them as they are and contact Police immediately on 111,” Police said.

The drug was a “high-risk substance” and could be life-threatening if swallowed.

Police reminded people to secure valuable and hazardous tools and equipment, especially if vehicles were parked in driveways or on the road overnight.

You can contact Police on 105 or https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using “Update my Report”, quoting file number 221103/0923. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.