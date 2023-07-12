Jo Danilo of Hat & Rabbit Studio designed the wings, scanned all the feathers and created the final image which now rests in the Kerikeri Domain.

A community-driven project to create angel wings and instal them in the Kerikeri Domain was blessed at the end of June.

The wings design was created by Jo Danilo of the Hat & Rabbit Studio. She provided the feather templates which were then all individually designed by members of the community.

The feathers were coloured by various groups in the community including Kerikeri High School art students, Springbank School, BOI International Academy, the Rainbow Rangatahi Club and the Kerikeri Retirement Village.

Thérèse Wickbom from Bald Angels (left), kuia Hana Munro, kaumātua Arena Munro and Far North District Council Mayor Moko Tepania (right) blessing the Wings installation in the Kerikeri Domain.

Jo Danilo then scanned the chosen feather designs back into the wings to create the final artwork. From over 800 feathers, 200 were chosen to represent the diversity of the community.

Thérèse Wickbom, who heads up the Bald Angel Charitable Trust (Ngā Anahera Pakira), said numerous members of the community were involved in the creation of the wings.

“This included the young, the aged, tangata whenua, immigrants and visitors,” she said.

“They are authentically community and represent the values of aroha, belonging, oneness and the respected life force we all carry.”

The wings are designed to celebrate and encourage conversations around inclusivity, diversity and equity.











