An enchanting evening awaits you

Somewhere in Hawke’s Bay this Saturday there will be a celebration including first-class entertainment, with the return of the highly anticipated fifth Enchanted Ball.

Somewhere in Hawke’s Bay this Saturday there will be a celebration including first-class entertainment, with the return of the highly anticipated fifth Enchanted Ball.

If you go down in the woods on Saturday you might just get an enchanting surprise.

Somewhere in Hawke’s Bay this Saturday there will be a celebration including first-class entertainment with the return of the highly anticipated fifth Enchanted Ball.

The ball held at a secret location and supporting Te Mata Park, has captured the hearts of attendees with its captivating performances, culinary delights and enchanting atmosphere.

You will have to be quick, though — there are fewer than 60 tickets left.

Event organiser Greg Howie from Etiquette says the secret location, an exquisite Hawke’s Bay property, adds to the allure of this highly anticipated celebration.

“The Enchanted Ball has always been about creating an exceptional experience for our guests,” Howie said.

“It’s an immersive entertainment feast for the senses, all while supporting Te Mata Park, an iconic landmark in Hawke’s Bay, and one that is close to my heart.

”We’re thrilled to announce that this year’s feature band is the Royal New Zealand Air Force Band, bringing a world-class selection of covers that will appeal to a wide audience. It’s going to be a night of musical brilliance the band features one of New Zealand’s top vocalists, Lisa Tomlins, who has sung with a who’s who of Aotearoa New Zealand bands, including Fat Freddy’s Drop, TrinityRoots, Little Bushman, The Recloose Live Band, Lord Echo and L.A.B.”

The culinary experience at the Enchanted Ball includes delectable, street-style fare served up by Orton’s and premium beverages.

“Every aspect of the evening is carefully curated for guest enjoyment.”

Tranzit Buses will provide convenient round-trip transportation from pick-up points in Napier, Hastings, Waipukurau and Havelock North, ensuring attendees can relax and enjoy the night without worrying about logistics.

Guests can anticipate an evening of performers, captivating live music, art installations, incredible styling from Flock Events and stunning floral installations by Sniff Flowers.

As the night unfolds, surprises await at every turn, making the Enchanted Ball an event that creates unforgettable memories.

“The Enchanted Ball is all about giving back. Auction proceeds from the event will benefit Te Mata Park, a natural gem that holds immense geological, ecological, recreational, spiritual and cultural significance in Hawke’s Bay. Funds raised will support the Te Mata Peak Trust in preserving and enhancing this cherished park,” Howie said.

“The evening begins with guests arriving at the beautiful secret location. As they arrive, bubbles and canapes will flow, coupled with an incredible musical performance, which will be a surprise for guests as they arrive. After the live auction, guests will be invited into the stunning second zone where the evening and all it holds will truly deliver for all who attend.”

The Enchanted Ball is on Saturday, December 2 from 5.30pm – 11.45pm.

Go to www.etiquette.nz for ticket information and bookings.