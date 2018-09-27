The Smithfield freezing works in Timaru. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

A company has been fined $332,000 after a March 2017 incident in which an inexperienced worker's hand was amputated in a piece of machinery.

Alliance Group Limited appeared in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the worker had been employed at the Smithfield plant for only five days and was left unsupervised on a task.

Due to the worker's lack of familiarity with the job, he opened a section of the machinery used for dehydrating blood into a powder and placed his right hand inside. The hand came in contact with a rotating screw and was amputated.

WorkSafe's investigation found Alliance Group had failed to ensure the health and safety of its workers and it was reasonably practicable for it to have undertaken an adequate risk assessment of the machine and to ensure it was adequately guarded.