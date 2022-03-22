Ammonia leak at meat-processing plant in Southland

Part of the plant was isolated and people evacuated after the leak. Photo/ Ben Tomsett

Part of Alliance's Lorneville meat-processing plant was isolated and evacuated this afternoon after an ammonia leak.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 12.06pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two fire crews from Invercargill, one from Thornbury as well as a crew and a tanker from Wallacetown attended.

On their arrival, they confirmed the ammonia leak and requested more support.

Two more crews from Invercargill and Fenz's Hazardous Materials Unit were sent to the scene, he said.

"Crew located the ammonia leak in one of the buildings. They've worked with the on-site staff to isolate the area. Crews and a specialist team entered the building with PPE to ensure no one was at the building."

The crew isolated part of the building and no injuries were reported.

He said the crew would be starting the decontamination process soon and they were expected to be on-site for more than a couple of hours.

"We will make sure everything is safe before handing it back to the staff on site."

In an update around 2pm Fenz District Manager Julian Tohiariki asked people in the immediate area to stay inside and keep all windows and doors closed as a precaution.