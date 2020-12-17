America's Cup 2021: Buzz at Auckland waterfront as World Series races get underway

Thunderous applause and loud cheering filled the America's Cup village as the first World Series race got under way today, breaking a long nervous tension in the air.

Hundreds of people had filled out the Viaduct Harbour, Wynyard Quarter, and the village in anticipation of Team New Zealand's first race of the defence.

The afternoon sun was shining bright and a stiff southwest breeze flew over the city and across the water as the vessel made its way out into the harbour.

Crew members waved to their supporters from the chic bullet-looking vessel as sailing fanatics roared, whistled, and cheered from the waterfront.

John Hebberd had come all the way from Nelson especially and had been floating about Auckland's waterfront to see Team NZ put Te Rehutai in the water.

"It's very impressive," he said, smiling broadly from ear to ear.

A self-confessed powerboat man, Hebberd says he's not much of a sailor but is drawn to the "hype" of America's Cup events.

"I've been following America's Cup for a long time. I went to San Diego, Valencia, San Francisco but not Bermuda," he said.

"I had my own boat up here for the two past America's Cups before here and I haven't ruled out coming back for America's Cup this time."

The hundreds of sailing fans provided a bit of life about the waterfront, with a buzz of excitement filling the area like before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearby CBD workers who snuck off to the village on their lunch break said they had not seen the area so full in a long time.

Bars and restaurants were chock-a-block as people enjoyed a cold drink and a laugh in the hot Auckland summer sun.

Asked whether he thought Team NZ would defend their title on home waters, there was no doubt in Hebberd's mind: "Of course we will," he said.

They got off to a good start too, smashing Luna Rossa with a blinding victory of three minutes and 13 seconds, much to the pleasure of the fans.

