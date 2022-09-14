The scene of the crash on State Highway 1 near Cambridge, Waikato. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

The scene of the crash on State Highway 1 near Cambridge, Waikato. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A St John ambulance officer has now died in hospital following a crash near Cambridge this morning.

The crash on State Highway One, near Hickey Rd, had already killed the driver of the other vehicle involved.

Hato Hone St John deputy chief executive ambulance operations Dan Ohs said the ambulance officer, who worked as a patient transfer officer, had a "brave fight" after being critically injured and flown to Waikato Hospital.

The scene of the crash on State Highway 1 near Cambridge, Waikato. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

However, the officer died this afternoon with their family by their side.

They were from Rotorua and were driving the ambulance from Hamilton to Rotorua.

A registered nurse who was also travelling in the ambulance was transported to Waikato Hospital and is in a stable condition. There were no other people in the ambulance.

Ohs said the St John team were "devastated" and "grieving the loss of one of our own".

"What we can confirm is that the ambulance officer was a well-respected and long-serving member of the Hato Hone St John whānau.

"They are one of a very small number of ambulance officers to lose their life in the line of duty in New Zealand in the last 80 years."

Ohs said while the officer's primary role was within the patient transfer service, they were also active in their support of both Event Health Services and Emergency Ambulance.

In recognition of their service, they were admitted to the Order of St John as a Member (MStJ) in 2004, Ohs said.

A car and an ambulance collided on State Highway 1 near Cambridge on Wednesday morning. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

The family had requested privacy so St John would not be releasing any names at this stage.

"Our focus remains on supporting our people and the police with their ongoing investigations into the crash."

A police spokesperson said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

"Police's thoughts are with the families of the deceased."