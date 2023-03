Emergency services attended a water-related incident in Onekawa, Napier, on Friday afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services have been called to a water-related incident at a home in Onekawa, Napier, on Friday afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said St John received a call at 1.07pm about an incident on Neal Crescent.

One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and three operations managers were sent to the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were still on the scene at 2pm. Inquiries are ongoing.