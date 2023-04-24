‘Always remember’: Family members honour loved ones during Anzac Day services

Sieanna Hiko with a picture of her late brother who served in the army. Photo / Paul taylor

Amid the thousands of people showing their respects at Anzac Day services across Hawke’s Bay are those who carry photographs of late loved ones who bravely served in the New Zealand defence force.

Sieanna Hiko gripped onto a picture of her late brother during the dawn service at Napier’s Soundshell on Tuesday morning.

“Every year when it comes up I take my brother’s photo down,” she said. “It’s important to never forget, and always remember.”

Her brother Johnathan Paul “JP” Kireka-Hiko, who was raised in Napier, served in the NZ Army for over 20 years including in Bosnia.

She said he died of cancer in 2004 after finishing his time in the defence force.

Hiko said she has two brothers who have both served in the army and it was an important tradition for her to attend the Anzac service each year.

Napier RSA president John Percell told the crowds in Napier that those who paid the ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them.”

Dozens of Anzac Day services were held throughout Hawke’s Bay on Tuesday including nine dawn services.























