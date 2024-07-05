Since launching in 2022, the company has been preparing so-called seeds that are used to grow “real” meat products.
Chief scientist Laura Domigan said while some companies take biopsies from live animals to get the cells, they take a sample from dead livestock supplied by farmers.
Opo Bio supplies the seeds to overseas cultivated meat producers, who grow them in bioreactors – big tanks like those used in beer brewing.
The challenge, Domigan said, is making something appetising.
“For example, Vow has done an approach that’s quite different in that they’re going for a really high-end product, so they do a quail parfait, compared to say some of the other companies like Eat Just in Singapore who are doing like a chicken nugget.”
At the moment only the United States and Singapore have signed off to serve up the cultivated meat products, but Food Safety New Zealand and Australia are considering an application to bring it to New Zealand.
Asked if the cultivated meat stacked up to a steak from the supermarket nutrition-wise, Domigan said, “It should, because it comes from the same starting material.
“Where we’re at currently is that there haven’t been large-scale nutritional analyses done.”
Steve Flint, professor of microbiology and food safety at Massey University, said crucial vitamins like B12 could be missing from cultivated meat.
Flint said the idea of meat grown in a lab might put people off, along with its price if it is not affordable.