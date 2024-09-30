Religion or faith was a factor in 1069 offences over the same period.

The latest data also reveals that 2361 offences reported this year alone were motivated by race or ethnicity as of June 30.

In June, the Justice Ministry released the New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey, which indicated that the proportion of Asian adults experiencing crime increased from 24% in 2018 to 30% in 2023.

In July, police believed that an attack on a 16-year-old boy was hate-motivated after he was assaulted with a metal rod while riding a bus.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to wound.

Data released to RNZ under the Official Information Act shows that 82 hate crime incidents that were motivated by race or ethnicity occurred on public transport between July 1 and July 31.

Sexual orientation has reportedly been the second-most common motivation for hate crime this year, with 303 incidents logged, while religion or faith was third with 135.

Gender identity reportedly motivated 123 incidents in the first six months of 2024.

Latest data shows there were 236 incidents of hate-motivated crimes related to gender identity in 2023, compared to 182 in 2022, a 30% increase.

In March 2024, the rainbow crossing on Karangahape Rd was vandalised by three individuals, with police treating the crime as being hate-motivated.

The number of non-criminal hate incidents is also rising.

In 2020, 507 such incidents were reported to police, a figure that grew to 1763 in 2023.

From January 1 to June 30, 834 incidents were reported.

According to police, a hate-motivated offences occurs when a crime such as assault or vandalism is committed, and the motive involves bias or prejudice against the victim’s identity such as race, religion or gender.

An expression of a hateful opinion does not constitute a crime but if hate is a motivating factor in committing a criminal act, then it may be classified as a hate crime.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.