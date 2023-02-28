‘Almighty snap’: Earthquake felt by more than 14,000

The quake has been widely felt around the lower North Island and upper South Island. Image / Geonet

An earthquake has been felt across the country by more than 14,000 people this evening.

GeoNet reported the moderate 4.8 magnitude quake struck 10km southeast of Picton at a depth of 28km at 8.26pm.

It has currently been felt by 14,845 as far north as Auckland. It was widely felt around the lower North Island and upper South Island.

Texters in the Marcus Lush show on Newstalk ZB said they felt an “almighty snap” in Picton. Another said it was a “good shake” on the Kapiti Coast.

- More to come.








