Alleged Hamilton stabbing: Accused to celebrate birthday in custody after assaults

Tereitia Taylor-Harrison was remanded in custody without plea on multiple charges after the alleged incident early on Sunday morning in Hamilton. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man alleged to have stabbed one person and seriously assaulted two others in an inner-city brawl has been remanded in custody.

Tereitia Taylor-Harrison is facing three charges after an incident on Hood St in central Hamilton during the early hours of Sunday morning.

An 18-year-old was allegedly stabbed in the chest while a second allegedly king hit and kicked on the ground, and a third assaulted.

Through his counsel Wayne Dollimore, Taylor-Harrison, who turns 19 today, did not enter pleas to the charges.

He also applied for bail, but that was opposed by police and ultimately denied by Judge Brett Crowley in the Hamilton District Court today.

Taylor-Harrison faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and injuring with reckless disregard.

He was remanded in custody to reappear next month.

Police earlier urged anyone who was in the area and had information regarding the incidents, or were aware of other similar incidents occurring around the same time to contact them.

"Police are aware this incident may have been recorded by onlookers and are seeking their assistance as part of the investigation," police said in a statement yesterday.

Those with information call 105 or the Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 220717/0933.