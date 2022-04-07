A farmer has been praised by police after he bravely caught two poachers who were seen shooting a deer on a property in broad daylight. Photo / 123rf

A farmer has been praised by police after he helped them catch two alleged poachers who were seen shooting a deer on a property in broad daylight.

The farmer from the Ruapehu district saw two men exit a vehicle with a firearm and jump over a neighbouring property before shooting a wild deer grazing in the paddock.

He quickly called Police and National Park Constable Mark Bolten who was nearby in Ōwhango.

The two poachers fled into the bush to hide after realising the farmer had spotted them.

"When I arrived, the ute was still there and the farmer told me that the two men had run into the bush upon seeing me arrive in the patrol car," says Constable Bolten.

"I spoke with the driver of the ute, got his details, and asked him a few questions."

The driver of the ute was allowed to leave after handing over details to police.

Police came up with a plan to leave the scene but allow the farmer to stay to keep an eye in a bid to con the poachers into thinking police were no longer interested.

After police left, the poachers came out of hiding and made their way towards the road.

The farmer then called Constable Bolten who was waiting not too far away alongside Senior Constables Peter Marks and John Tito.

Police then surrounded the poachers in an enclosed area of bush, yelling at them to come out.

About 10 seconds later they gave themselves up.

The two men, aged in their mid-20s, and the ute driver, in his early 30s, all from Taupō, were spoken with and each charged with unlawful hunting.

Police also seized the firearm used. They are now working on revoking the poachers' firearms licenses.

The men were due to appear in the Taumarunui District Court today.

Constable Bolten praised the farmer and said the poachers' behaviour was "brazen".

"It's the season for poaching with the Roar in full swing and we are getting a few more vehicles into the area," says Marks.

"It's very brazen to poach in broad daylight but it also shows that it's opportunistic.

"The property owner was very happy about us catching the poachers and we were very grateful for the farmer who alerted us to the suspicious behaviour. He felt like he was part of the blue team and was more than happy to assist.

"What's great about this is that he will tell his neighbours and friends, and this will spread the word for us around prevention and reporting suspicious activity when you see it."

The maximum penalty for unlawful hunting is two years' imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine.

"It's a really hard crime to catch people committing as by the time we drive from one rural area to the next, they've bolted," says Mark. "Evidence can also be an issue as a farmer might just find a carcass.

"One of the things we focus on as rural staff is our prevention work, of which we do a lot.

"We have instituted a phone tree here at National Park and it's amazing the power of conversations - even the local mailman was talking about it."