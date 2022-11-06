The farmer appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday. Photo / NZME

An alleged fatal hit-and-run driver is charged with conspiring with another man to have him prosecuted despite knowing he was innocent.

Sean William Russell Innes, 45, was hit by a car on Linwood Ave just before 4pm on September 13 and was rushed to hospital. He died two weeks later.

Initially, a 43-year-old Ashburton man was charged with dangerous driving dangerously causing injury, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop or ascertain injury.

Now, another man, Anthony Alexander Thomas, a 31-year-old farmer from Ashburton, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop.

He is also charged with conspiring with the other man while in Ashburton to have him prosecuted for the crash knowing he was innocent.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

Thomas appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday before Judge Tony Couch for a bail application which was granted. He is next due to appear in court on November 22.







