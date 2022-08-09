The "Blume" tag seen at Victoria Park Market in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The "Blume" tag seen at Victoria Park Market in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland man who allegedly "painted the town" with graffiti has been arrested over a raft of charges, including resisting police and escaping custody.

Sean Oddy, a 31-year-old landscape gardener, is believed to be behind a large number of graffiti tags across the city featuring the word "Blume" .

Police were on the hunt for him for several days after he failed to appear in court to face the charges last week, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Open Justice understands Oddy was tasered during the arrest, a police dog was injured, and the man was taken to hospital afterwards.

Police would not comment as the issue is before the court.

Oddy appeared via audio video link in a blue windbreaker at the North Shore District Court before Judge Kathryn Maxwell on Tuesday afternoon, dialling in from Henderson Police Station where he was held.

He faces 24 charges in total, most of them for intentional damage and burglary but also for resisting police, assault, escaping from police custody, and one charge each of supplying meth and cannabis.

The "Blume" tag seen at Victoria Park Market in central Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A source told Open Justice whoever is responsible for the Blume tags had been "painting the town", which has cost authorities time and money to clean up.

Court documents show dozens of properties were affected, including Albany High School, supermarkets, a rest home, a New Lynn bar, and a fried chicken takeaway.

Judge Maxwell declined a media application to photograph the man because he had not yet informed his family of the charges.

He faces up to seven years jail for each charge of intentional damage.