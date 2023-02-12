All the information from AEM, Metservice and Auckland Council you need to know as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on Auckland. Video / NZ Herald / AEM / Auckland Council

All the information from AEM, Metservice and Auckland Council you need to know as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on Auckland. Video / NZ Herald / AEM / Auckland Council

Tauranga City Council has stood up its Emergency Operations Centre, Links Ave will be open tomorrow and State Highway 29 is closed as Cyclone Gabrielle descends on the Bay of Plenty.

From Katikati to Whakatāne, including Tauranga and Rotorua, between 120 to 180mm of rain was forecast between 9am tomorrow and 3pm on Tuesday.

Heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips possible.

Live weather updates: 23,000 homes without power in Auckland as emergency shelters open

Strong southeast winds were forecast until 9am on Tuesday with severe gale gusting up to 120km/h to 130km/h and possibly higher in exposed places.

The strongest period was expected tomorrow afternoon.

Council responses

Due to heavy rain and strong wind warnings, Tauranga City Council stood up its Emergency Operations Centre this evening.

Staff and contractors were keeping a “watchful eye on the situation and ready to respond to any issues,” the council said online.

“If you live in low-lying areas prone to flooding, including the coast and harbourside, please take steps to protect yourself and your property as there is a risk of storm surge flooding and erosion.

“Be prepared to self-evacuate to family and friends if needed in the first instance. If any evacuation of people is required, please follow all instructions from Bay of Plenty Civil Defence.”

Emergency shelters would be activated if required and details provided.

Links Ave will be open to all traffic on Monday and Tuesday to assist with traffic flow around the Mount Maunganui area.

Kerbside collections scheduled for Monday will go ahead as usual.

The council exhausted its sandbag supply today and didn’t have any more available and would have an update in the morning.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s Civil Defence and Emergency Management team was working to plan and prepare for how the city would respond to the cyclone.

In a statement, it advised residents to prepare for severe weather and follow directions from Civil Defence.

“There are still unknowns about exactly how the cyclone will impact New Zealand so it is important to stay up to date with changing forecasts and to prepare and respond accordingly,” it said.

“At this stage (1pm), the cyclone is likely to cause storm surges that will significantly impact coastal communities. Coastal areas and large lakes can be impacted by storm surges, inundation (flooding), and extreme tides.”

Western Bay of Plenty District Council said areas already vulnerable following the last weather bomb are expected to see more rain and strong winds exacerbate the situation.

“There will also be heavy swells for eastern areas and a storm surge of close to half a metre on top of the swell and wind waves,” it said online.

“As the ground is already sodden trees are more likely to topple which could cause power outages.”

Road closures

State Highway 29A is closed at Omanawa following a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police were called about the incident at about 4.30pm and initial indications suggested one person could be injured.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road was closed near the intersection with Ruahihi Rd.

Cyclone Gabrielle hits Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Motorists headed northbound could detour via McLaren Falls Rd, Peers Rd, Omanwa Rd then back onto SH29.

The southbound detour was via Cambridge Rd, Molffat Rd, SH2, Wairoa Rd, Crawford Rd, Poripori Rd, then back onto SH29.

On Saturday, Waka Kotahi national emergency response team spokesperson Mark Owen urged people to avoid all non-essential travel in the Upper North Island.

“MetService has several weather warnings and watches in place for the upper North Island, and we urge people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

“Heavy rain and severe winds are likely to hit Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawkes Bay.

“Many roads in these areas were damaged in the previous storm, the ground is already sodden, and they are particularly vulnerable to slips, flooding and closure.”

Civil Defence storm stips

⋅ Keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.

⋅ Have grab bags ready for everyone in your family. These should include short-term essential supplies such as medications, snacks, water, torches, pet food, and baby formula (if needed).

⋅ Remove any debris or loose items from around your property and tie down heavy outdoor objects. If you have a trampoline, turn it upside down to minimise the surface area exposed to wind.

⋅ Clear debris and leaves from external drains and gutters to prevent overflow or water damage in heavy rain.

⋅ Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

⋅ Power cuts could affect EFTPOS and ATM machines and cause internet outages, so make sure you have some cash at home or food and water to last 3 days, and a battery-powered radio to stay informed.