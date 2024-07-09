Limestone rocks have even been placed at Waimārama Beach by locals to try and stop vehicles driving on the beach. Photo / Warren Buckland

An all-year-round vehicle ban is a step closer at Waimārama Beach.

There is an existing bylaw which bans vehicle use along a 1km strip of the popular Hawke’s Bay beach for about five months of the year (late October to April 1, from 8am to 8pm).

Hastings District Council has been asking for feedback around a shortlist of options to extend that ban.

The council has now landed on a preferred option, following the feedback process, which would see the current ban enforced all year round and also extended by an extra 1.7km north up the beach.

That preferred option will be open for feedback from July 13 to July 28, through the council’s website, and the council will then decide whether to adopt it as a bylaw.