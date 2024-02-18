Traffic is backed up for 3.3km, according to Google Maps. Photo / NZTA

The lanes on a section of Auckland’s Northern Motorway that were closed during rush-hour traffic this morning due to a “police incident” have now been reopened.

A person was critically injured after the incident and was taken to Auckland Hospital.

The northbound lanes between Constellation Dr off-ramp and Constellation Dr on-ramp were closed for 20 minutes during peak-hour traffic. A police spokesperson said this was because there were “concerns for a person’s wellbeing”.

NZ Transport Agency says the incident was near Sunset Rd overbridge.

A motorist heading into the city says the Northern Motorway is now closed at Constellation Dr and traffic is being diverted through Sunnynook.

Traffic is “chaotic” through the suburb. Ambulances have been seen heading to the scene.

NZTA is advising motorists to allow extra time for delays while traffic eases.

UPDATE 9:00AM

This police issue now fully resolved and all northbound lanes on #SH1 are OPEN again. Allow extra time as northbound delays in this area ease. ^TP https://t.co/y7Juhk5sgL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 18, 2024



















