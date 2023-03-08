All-female Mount Maunganui surf lifesaving patrol celebrates International Women’s Day

Matt Williams Surf Life Saving Northern Region CEO talks water safety and his top tips for keeping out of trouble. Video / NZ Herald

Mount Maunganui surf lifesaver Ella Svendsen wants all women to know they can keep up with the men in the water.

The 19-year-old helped organise an all-female patrol for the lifeguard service at Mount Main Beach on Sunday in celebration of International Women’s Day today.

“International Women’s Day was a huge driver for us,” Svendsen said.

“It was a good starting point but we also wanted to do it because we’ve never done it before and mark the occasion to celebrate our women.”

The patrol included 16 wahine (women) and it was kept busy throughout the day.

A highlight for Svendsen was helping attend a first-aid incident.

“It was very inspiring working with female leaders who I look to as an inspiration. I can’t wait to continue to develop my skills as a young female leader.”

But what really stood out was that the team was willing to get stuck in to help one another.

“As a patrolling team, the girls knew exactly what to do and seamlessly got organised for patrol.”

That involved setting up the IRB, getting vehicles equipped with surf lifesaving equipment and setting up the safe swimming area.

Fourteen members of the all-female patrol at Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Photo: Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media.

Svendsen said Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service provided equal opportunities for all genders.

Female club members were invited to participate with the intention to encourage, celebrate and support “the wonderful wahine” it had.

The group included a range of ages and capabilities with female leaders helping to provide insight and encouragement to the less experienced guards.

Svendsen said she often worked with IRBs and in search and rescue, a “very male-dominated” area of surf lifesaving, but she had learnt a lot about herself.

“I’ve learnt to be courageous within surf lifesaving and challenge myself in aspects I wouldn’t get outside of it.

“I’d like other girls to know it might seem difficult at the time ... [but] being able to step up and take those opportunities makes the world of difference.”

She encouraged women who were interested in surf lifesaving to give it a go.