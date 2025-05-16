Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

All Blacks test at risk of being an event for the well-heeled - Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Eden Park will host our greatest rugby rivals in September. Photo / Getty Images

Eden Park will host our greatest rugby rivals in September. Photo / Getty Images

Editorial
  • The Springboks’ upcoming match at Eden Park is highly anticipated, marking their first visit to the ground since 2013.
  • Ticket prices range from $170 to $280, with corporate packages reaching $1299, sparking debate over affordability.
  • Concerns arise about pricing out grassroots fans, especially during a cost-of-living crisis.

It is not often the Springboks come to Eden Park.

The All Blacks’ great rivals have only visited the home of New Zealand rugby three times this century and were last guests there in 2013.

Despite its flaws for fans, the stadium in Kingsland is one of rugby’s historical

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand