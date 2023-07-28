McLean Park will host a double header of sorts to open the Magpies' season. Photo / NZME

A solution has been hatched for rugby fans who want to attend the Magpies first game of the season but don’t want to miss any of the All Blacks test being played on the same day.

Fans venturing to McLean Park next Saturday, August 5, will be able to catch the All Blacks-Australia game on the big screen at the stadium.

The All Blacks will play at 2.35pm (in Dunedin) and the Magpies game against North Harbour is scheduled to start at 5.05pm at McLean Park in Napier.

Lounges at McLean Park will also air the test match and gates to the ground will open at 2.15pm.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union commercial manager Dan Somerville said he was delighted they could air the test.

“Sky TV has given us the green light so it’s awesome to be able to accommodate our fans by screening the All Blacks game prior to an exciting Magpies season kicking off,” Somerville said.

“We also hope this provides the opportunity for people who normally wouldn’t be able to see the test match live to catch both games and enjoy a great day out at McLean Park.”

Tickets are available at hbmagpies.co.nz from $12.50.

The Magpies played their final pre-season match yesterday against Waikato in Taupo, ahead of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC season.

Round 1: Magpies v North Harbour, Saturday August 5 (5.05pm), McLean Park in Napier



