Tangoio Marae, near Napier, after Cyclone Gabrielle hammered the region.

No pressure fellas, but Diana Taunao is pretty keen on a new hen house.

The All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad is doing a working bee at Tangoio Marae on Tuesday morning.

The marae was severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and a number of homes in the vicinity remain uninhabitable.

Taunoa’s house isn’t one of them, though.

No, she’s still there, but her hen house is not.

Taunao is a trustee of the marae, and says the All Blacks will be split into three groups: one to work at the kōhanga reo, another restoring carvings and tukituki panels, and the others will head off to her place.

“I’m getting them to build a chook house, because my chook house got demolished five days ago to make way for the stopbank,” Taunoa said.

“The reality is, mine is the only house from within the community that’s getting something done to it. The other ones are still not able to return to their homes - that’s the reality - but we’ve been able to live there.”

It’s not every day you get the All Blacks round to your house, and Taunoa is happy to concede she’s “excited”.

“But I’m more excited for our chook house. We’ve got new chickens as well, and they haven’t had a home for the last five days and it’s cold.”

All the materials will be provided, Taunoa says. She just needs a few fit, strong men to help her nephew make sure the chickens have somewhere to live.

Inside Tangoio Marae, following February's cyclone.

On a broader scale, the All Blacks’ visit is a much-needed boost for a community that has endured a challenging time.

“It’s something really positive for us to have, as we almost reach the six-month point [since the cyclone]. It’s a positive injection for us and shows that we haven’t been forgotten,” Taunoa said.

The All Blacks wanted to acknowledge the plight of Hawke’s Bay by announcing their Rugby World Cup squad in Napier and holding an open training session, which will be at McLean Park on Wednesday morning.

But they also felt the need to do something tangible to actually help people.

A worthy Hawke’s Bay cause was sought, which Taunoa says came to the attention of former Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana. He contacted Tangoio Marae executive committee chairman Hori Reti, and the idea of the working bee was born.

All Blacks leapt at it, with their leadership and performance manager Gilbert Enoka saying on Friday that it was “a real privilege and an honour” for the team to serve the community.