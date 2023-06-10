Voyager 2023 media awards

All Black’s dementia fight: Widow of Bruce Robertson opens up on legend’s heartbreaking battle

Neil Reid
By
8 mins to read
All Blacks legend Bruce Robertson, pictured with his wife of 48 years, Nellie, tragically lost his brave battle with dementia last month.

For two years All Black great Bruce Robertson couldn’t speak while he battled dementia - until he returned to his family house to be surrounded by loved ones and told his wife he wanted to

