Sam Whitelock, outstanding on the rugby field, and looking good in his Hawke's Bay farm field too.

The All Black legend, who is now farming in Hawke’s Bay, has recently teamed up with Corteva Agriscience.

Corteva NZ marketing manager Glen Surgenor says Samuel Whitelock’s agricultural and farming background makes him the perfect brand ambassador for Corteva Agriscience.

When Corteva, makers of herbicides Tordon and Korvetto, were looking for a well-known New Zealander and farmer to voice their radio campaign last spring, they weren’t sure they could find the right combination.

However, ad agency Harvey Cameron, the company that put Dan Carter in his Jockeys and Richie McCaw in a Versatile home, suggested the famous farmer.

Whitelock has a Lincoln University degree in plant science and an 800-hectare farm in Hawke’s Bay, and is a lifetime user of the Corteva brand.

Whitelock became a Corteva Ambassador last month. In addition to promoting Corteva products and attending events, his Hawke’s Bay farm will become a demonstration site.

“We are so excited and honoured to have Samuel as an official part of the Corteva team. We’re chuffed to have someone of Samuel’s calibre, a longtime customer, to talk about our product. This partnership has certainly put a cap on the year,” Surgenor said.

“I believe in Corteva,” Whitelock said. “It is a brand that’s earned the trust of farmers, like me, across New Zealand. I have used its products my entire life and will continue to do so when I farm full-time after footy.”

