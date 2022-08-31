Crusader Joe Moody with his dad Tony Moody with the Super Rugby Trophy. Photo / Supplied

All Black Joe Moody and his dad Tony had the most wonderful and close father-son relationship. His dad was so proud of his boy's sporting prowess, watching him play and going to every rugby game.

Joe's dad was a league man through and through but converted to rugby as his son rose up the world rugby ranks. Tony Moody travelled the world, following his All Black son back and forth to Australia and the rugby world cup in London and Tokyo.

Joe Moody as a young boy growing up on the family farm in North Canterbury, remembers his dad as "a tough sort of an old bugger".

That was until two years ago when his father lost his battle with prostate cancer.

All Black Joe Moody with his Dad Tony Moody holding the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Supplied

"It didn't really work out for the best in the end," Moody says matter of factly.

The powerful All Black front rower said hIs dad never talked about having prostate cancer and the toll it took on him.

"I guess he was that typical New Zealand bloke that wouldn't talk about those sorts of things."

Tony Moody was born and bred in Woodend just north of Christchurch. He married Mary and together they raised four children. There were three girls and one boy - the youngest named Joe. He grew up on the family farm, watching his dad on the tractor and harvester working as a contractor around the district.

But in 2018 Joe's image of his father's invincibility was shattered when his dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He was aged 65.

Joe Moody with his dad Tony and mum Mary. Photo / Supplied

Joe's dad knew something was up and admitted that he "got on to it a little bit late and wasn't able to be treated by that stage".

"It was a really tough situation for the whole family", said Joe Moody." Tough to see the old man deteriorate so quickly and basically be a shell of what he used to be."

Joe said his dad never confided or talked to him about what was going on.

"To be fair I got all my information second-hand through mum", he says, including what was getting done for his treatment for prostate cancer.

His father's health deteriorated, he saw him struggle in the later stages, especially at harvest time.

"He could hardly climb up the steps in the header," says Joe.

"The last couple of months were really tough from seeing the man that he was that we knew.

"From being able to be out there and do everything, to more or less not being able to get out of bed some days and then the last few weeks where he was fully bedridden."

Joe says his girlfriend Georgie only got to meet his dad in the later stages.

"They got on really well. She was there in the tough times when he was in the hospice and receiving care at the end".

Tony Moody passed away on July 29 2020 surrounded by his family. The funeral notice said if it was wet, 'bring your gumboots' to the service. Tony Moody, forever a farmer.

Now Joe has lent his support to Harness Racing Prostate Cancer Foundation's Blue September campaign much to the surprise of his mother.

"Mum sent me a really nice message," said Joe.

"I hadn't told her about this ambassadorship with Harness Racing NZ and being aligned with prostate cancer."

Joe said she was not happy that he hadn't told her what he was doing.

"She went on to tell me that it was the proudest thing I had ever done for her," he added.

It's estimated that 10 per cent of kiwi men develop prostate cancer at some time in their life.

"It is a cause that is pretty close to my heart. I think it is awesome that a sporting body such as harness racing New Zealand is going out of its way to support and get in behind a charity," he said.

Moody says while his role is minor, it's the least he can do to try and help out such a worthy cause and bring some awareness.

"When you turn 40, that is when you need to get checked up, and then it is yearly check-up from there."

Moody raised $11050 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation when he auctioned off a signed Crusaders jersey from his 100th game.

All Black and Crusaders star Joe Moody is a Harness Racing New Zealand ambassador for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Blue September campaign. Photo / George Heard

Last year HRNZ raised $20,000 for its part of the Blue September campaign.

Moody will be a guest speaker at the campaign launch at Addington Raceway on Friday.