Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand

All at sea: The danger of NZ's warming oceans

19 minutes to read
New Zealand Listener
By: Veronika Meduna

The ocean has buffered us from the worst of climate change by soaking up most of the heat and carbon dioxide we are generating. But new studies show this process is rebounding on us –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.