Alexandra man exposed himself to funeral worker

The judge convicted Stanley Bruce Cornes and sentenced him to six months supervision. Photo / File Photo

An Alexandra man with a history of “obscene exposure” has struck again, surprising a funeral home worker out picking flowers.

The woman was collecting the flowers as part of her job on land near Centennial Ave on March 23 when Stanley Bruce Cornes, 60, driver, emerged from his house next door completely naked.

He walked through his yard until he was only a few metres from the victim.

At Cornes’ sentencing yesterday in the Alexandra District Court on an obscene exposure charge, prosecuting Sergeant Ian Collin said the defendant continued walking around his yard despite being “challenged” by the victim.

The defendant told police he had got home from work, put his clothes in the washing machine and while “in a rush” went outside to put the rubbish out while still naked.

He denied knowing anyone outside who might see him.

Cornes was granted diversion in 2021 for the same offence, Collin said.

Counsel Kieran Tohill said there had been “relevant previous offending” by the defendant in 2010.

There was also an attempt to address it through a Salvation Army positive-lifestyle programme, he said.

Judge Emma Smith told Cornes the charge carried a maximum sentence of three months in prison, and that was where he would end up if he continued offending.

“You can’t behave like this.

“It must’ve been distressing for this particular victim.

“Sometime, someone’s going to react very badly if you do this to them ... and they’re going to end up in trouble as well.”

She convicted the defendant and sentenced him to six months of supervision to enable intervention to “find out what’s actually going on”.

Cornes must also pay a $750 fine and court costs of $130.