Alex Madsen lines up scooter title in Spain

Alexandra Madsen thrills the crowds at the New Zealand Scooter Nationals in Napier last year. She's now qualified for the World championships final in Spain. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier scooter riding professional Alexandra (Alex) Madsen has qualified in second place for the final in the Women’s Park category of the World Scootering championships in Spain.

The final in Madrid will be held early on Monday morning (NZ time) , with the qualifying nine including, in sixth place defending champion and American rider Rebeca (Beca) Ortiz, to whom the now 25-year-old Madsen finished second in the 2019 championships in Barcelona.

Top qualifier was Mia Catalona, from California.

Madsen first came to prominence by winning the Girls Open title at the mainly Hawke’s Bay New Zealand championships in 2013 at Sk8Zone, the Napier Skating Club rinks on Marine Parade closed down as the Napier City Council moved the sport in December 2016 to facilities now known as Bay Skate, on the site of the former Marineland.

She has since won numerous events and titles nationally and internationally, most recently regaining the pro-women’s title at the Australasian scooter championships in Melbourne in April.