Stephen Lewer was drunk when he decided to test out the light on his new firearm at the Hamilton City Holiday Park at the weekend. Photo / Google maps

Drunk, with a new air rifle in hand, Stephen Lewer thought it would be a good idea to test out the light on his new gun by wandering around a campground, “pointing it up trees”.

Unsurprisingly, his antics didn’t go down too well with other campers at the Hamilton City Holiday Park on Sunday, who were frightened by the gun and called police.

The 50-year-old was arrested and appeared in the Hamilton District Court today where he pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully presenting a .22 calibre air rifle at strangers.

Lewer’s counsel, Ashleigh Beech, explained to Judge Noel Cocurullo that her client was an alcoholic and had been drinking that day.

He’d bought the air rifle two days before with the intention of rabbit and possum hunting.

However, sitting in the cab of his motorhome intoxicated that night, he thought it would be a good time to test out the rifle’s torch.

“He had been drinking and got the slug gun out and was playing around with the torch.

“He then proceeded to walk around the campground pointing it up trees, testing out the light.

“Concerned members of the campground have reported him with the firearm out.”

Lewer told his lawyer the gun was unloaded and the safety was on at the time.

“He simply got too intoxicated and made a bad decision to take that moment to explore his new slug gun.”

He had some previous history but nothing involving firearms, and although welcome back at the campground, he’d decided to move to one at Waitomo.

She asked Judge Cocurullo to sentence him today, handing down a significant fine, but he declined, stating he wanted further reports carried out on Lewer.

He also expressed concern about him continuing to drink and possibly getting his gun out again.

“It’s intimate. He’s grabbed a firearm out in the middle of the city.”

The judge included a bail condition that Lewer is not to consume alcohol.

“You’re not to have any firearm, BB gun or anything,” he told Lewer.

Beech tried to get the alcohol condition varied because Lewer had been an alcoholic for many years and would struggle to suddenly stop.

But Judge Cocurullo remained steadfast in his decision, stating otherwise it would be “just too dangerous”.

Lewer was bailed to reappear for sentencing in April.

The charge carries a maximum prison term of six months or a fine up to $10,000.



