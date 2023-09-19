Albany bus stop killing: Police provide new details on homicide investigation

The family of a man killed during an alleged attack at Albany Bus Station yesterday have paid tribute to their dead loved one.

Police this afternoon confirmed the victim was a 24-year-old man. A 16-year-old charged with murder following the incident appeared in Hamilton Youth Court today.

A relative of the dead man has organied a fundraiser to get his Australia-based family home to New Zealand.

“As you may or may not be aware our brothers [sic] life was taken in an unprovoked tragic attack at the Albany Bus Stop on Monday afternoon”, the relative wrote on a Go Fund Me.

“His whānau are situated in Brisbane, Australia and are all mourning the loss of their son, brother, uncle and nephew who are unable to be with him.”

It was the family’s wish to “all be able to travel home to be with him in New Zealand, where he will be laid to rest in his whenua”.

“The financial situation is at the moment very hard to pull all our resources and funds together.

“We would very much appreciate it if we can have your support in giving a little or more to help our whānau travel to New Zealand to be with [the victim].









The dead man’s family are being supported by authorities.

“Police and victim support are working with the whānau as they come to terms with this loss,” Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Police investigate a homicide at the Albany Bus Station. Photo / Dean Purcell

The homicide investigation was continuing, McNeill said.

“At this stage, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”

Tributes have been posted on Facebook.

“There are no words to describe how much he will be loved and missed,” family wrote.

“We will hold you forever in our hearts my Uso. Long live your memory my brother. I will love you always.”

However, they encouraged anyone with information regarding the incident, who’d not yet spoken to police, to do so.

This could be done by calling 105, or going online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, McNeill said.

“Please reference file number 230918/6677. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More to come







