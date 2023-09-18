Police are advising the public to stay away from Albany bus station after a serious incident in which two people were injured. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police are advising the public to stay away from Albany bus station after a serious incident in which two people were injured. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Two people have been injured in a serious incident at Albany bus station and police are advising the public to stay away from the area.

The incident unfolded at 12.50pm and one person is in a critical condition, police said.

Another person has received a minor injury.

Police are trying to find the person responsible.

“We are asking the public to please follow instructions from emergency services and avoid the area where possible.”

Auckland Transport said due to a serious incident at Albany Park and Ride Bus, Platform B and surrounding areas are cordoned off by emergency responders.

They advised people to follow directions from the emergency service responders.

Due to a serious incident at Albany Park and Ride Bus, Platform B and surrounding areas are cordoned off by emergency responders.



Please follow directions by the emergency service responders.



More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/q7cjHwz2NA — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 18, 2023





Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at 12.48pm and responded with two ambulances, one rapid response unit and an operations manager.

A witness told Stuff the incident had occurred just before 1pm.

There was lots of blood and someone had been stabbed, they said.

More to come.