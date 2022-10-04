St John was called to the incident at Akitio at 12.28pm yesterday. Photo / NZME

St John was called to the incident at Akitio at 12.28pm yesterday. Photo / NZME

One person remains in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital following a fire in Akitio.

A spokesman from St John said they were called to the incident near the remote Tararua community on Tuesday around 12.28pm.

A spokesman from the fire service said they received a call from ambulance indicating there had been an explosion in a workshop on a residential property.

"By the time firefighters got there the workshop or shed had significant damage - burnt to the ground."

Two patients were then flown to Wellington hospital in helicopters with one in critical condition and the other in a serious condition.

A hospital spokeswoman said one patient had since been discharged.

The cause was still under investigation and police had also notified WorkSafe.

A spokesperson from WorkSafe said they were making initial inquiries and part of that was establishing whether the incident occurred at a workplace.