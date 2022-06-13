Akash, who goes by only one name, stands in the dock at the outset of his February 2022 murder trial. Photo / Michael Craig

An Auckland man who has twice been convicted of stabbing to death his pregnant partner was ordered to serve a life sentence today with a minimum period of imprisonment of 15 years - slightly shorter than the minimum period he initially received six years ago.

Akash, 30, who goes by only one name, looked down at his lap through most of today's sentencing in the High Court at Auckland - wiping away one tear as Justice Mathew Downs described the more than 30 wounds he inflicted on 22-year-old Gurpreet Kaur in 2016.

"She was pregnant with your child," Justice Downs noted, adding that he agreed with the previous judge's contention that Akash's actions that day were barbaric. "Ms Kaur was entitled to look to you for protection."

Kaur was believed to be between seven and 10 weeks pregnant in April 2016 when she suffered about 30 cutting and stab wounds at the defendant's hand in a remote location in South Auckland. The attack, described as "frenzied and sustained" by the judge, included stab wounds to her abdomen and her head and a cut to the jugular vein on her neck.

Akash tried to cover up the murder, dumping her body down a ravine and disposing of his bloody clothes. But after a series of interviews with police days later, he eventually helped them find her body.

He pleaded guilty to murder months after the killing, stating in a letter to the judge then overseeing the case that he regretted his "wrongdoing and take full responsibility for my thoughtless actions".

"I feel utterly ashamed, guilty and disgust for what I've done," he wrote.

That judge ordered him to serve a minimum sentence of 17 years before he could be considered for parole.

But Akash later told mental health workers while in custody that he thought Kaur had been involved in a conspiracy to harm him. That contention became the basis of an appeal, and in 2020 his guilty plea was vacated so that a jury could decide whether he should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

During his trial, which began in February this year and lasted nearly a month, defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade, QC, pointed to witness accounts and text messages that showed his behaviour had changed in the weeks leading up to the killing.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes agreed that Akash was mentally ill at the time of the killing. But to be found not guilty by reason of insanity, it must be shown that he was so unwell he didn't know what he was doing was wrong. His attempt to hide the body and his multiple lies to police suggested he did know he had done something wrong, Kayes argued.

Justice Downs agreed.

"The jury rejected your insanity defence, and quickly," he explained, adding that the defendant had jealous tendencies and the relationship was volatile even before witnesses said he started acting strangely. "There was a mountain of evidence that you knew killing Ms Kaur was morally wrong."

However, he added, mental illness is still relevant when deciding the minimum period of imprisonment. Seventeen years would be manifestly unjust, he determined.

Akash wiped more tears away as he was ordered to leave the courtroom to begin serving his revised sentence.