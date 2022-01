Thick black smoke billowing from the aircraft.

A lightweight aircraft has crashed at Feilding Aerodrome, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Emergency services were called to the site, located on Campbell Rd, about 2.30pm.

A police spokesperson said police were yet to arrive at the scene but initial reports showed no one was injured.

