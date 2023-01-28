An inquiry has been opened by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission after an Air New Zealand Boeing 777 aircraft lost control on landing. Photo / Grant Bradley

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquriry after an Air New Zealand aircraft lost control upon landing at Auckland International Airport on Friday during the city’s wild weather event.

The New Zealand registered 777, ZK-OKN was operating scheduled flight NZ125 between Melbourne and Auckland and landed just before 6pm in the midst of a deluge of very heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Chief investigator of accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam says shortly after touchdown, the aircraft briefly lost directional control and the aircraft veered away from the runway centreline.

“The pilot regained control, completed the landing, and taxied the aircraft to the airport terminal.”

Six runway edge lights and the aircraft’s undercarriage assemble were damaged, and one tyre was also deflated.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the airline would work closely with the TAIC to understand how the incident occurred.

“As the investigation is only now under way, it’s incorrect to assume this was a pilot error as is being reported. The TAIC have updated their statement to reflect this,” said Morgan.

Kozhuppakalam said there were no reports of injuries to passengers or crew.

Two investigators have been assigned to investigate the incident.

“The Investigation team have expert knowledge of aircraft operations, engineering and maintenance,” said Kozhuppakalam.

“Their initial work will be to interview the aircraft crew, air traffic controllers, relevant airport staff and other witnesses.

“They will also inspect the aircraft and runway systems, examining the site of the incident, obtaining any electronic recorded data and records.”

The TAIC opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have, or are likely to have, significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.











