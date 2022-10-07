An Air New Zealand Airbus A320 landing at Wellington Airport. Photo / File

Hundreds of passengers had their travel plans disrupted after an Air New Zealand jet suffered bird strike as it departed Wellington.

Air New Zealand flight NZ 402 was departing Wellington about 6am today, but was forced to land back in the capital.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer David Morgan said the plane required engineering maintenance.

This meant that NZ402, along with two flights between Auckland and Wellington and two more between Auckland and Christchurch, had to be cancelled.

"Due to school holidays, Air New Zealand has limited availability to re-accommodate customers today, however our teams have been communicating with affected customers to rebook them on the next available service."



Herald columnist and women's rugby advocate Alice Soper was among those on a cancelled flight, with her plans to travel to Auckland to MC an event thrown into disarray.

On Twitter, she said spent two hours on the phone with Air New Zealand and they offered a flight at 8pm - five hours after her event was due to start.

She eventually spoke to Jetstar and booked a seat on an early afternoon flight.

"Jetstar just saved the day and I am crying at their counter," she said.

Another Twitter user, Newsroom co-editor Tim Murphy, said the PA system at Auckland Airport told passengers on cancelled flights there were no seats on other flight and they could rebook for Saturday.



Morgan said the safety of customers and crew was Air New Zealand's top priority.



"We apologise for any disruption this may have caused and thank our customers for their patience and understanding."