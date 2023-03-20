Members of the New Zealand Defence Force test out the new electric scooters. (From left): Aircraftman Keighley Newman, and Corporals James Gunning and Huma Tysoe.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is trialling a fleet of electric scooters as a means of transport around the Ōhakea Air Force base.

Ten pink Flamingo scooters will be free for staff to use for a six-month trial period.

Corporal Huma Tysoe said Flamingo pitched to the Base Leadership Team, who approved of the concept for a trial period that began in mid-January.

“From what I have seen and heard so far, they are definitely being used. An hour after the fleet arrived last month, I saw people zooming around on them, which was awesome.

“There have been lots of people requesting more, as there are only 10 on base right now.”

As part of the Government’s carbon-neutral programme, the NZDF aims to reduce gross emissions by 21 per cent by 2024 to 2025 and 42 per cent by 2029 to 2030.

The squadron vehicles which have been used to get around the base emit 121g of CO2 per kilometre.

Group Captain Shearer said the trial was a great initiative by Corporal Tysoe.

“E-mobility is on the rise everywhere; it is efficient, encourages engagement, is clean, a bit of fun and makes sense.”

Corporal Tysoe said electric scooters were cheaper to buy and run than squadron vehicles, easier to park and could lower traffic volumes around the base.

“There are also the health benefits, as people get some vitamin D and fresh air while moving around base.”

The Flamingo scooters had to be geo-fenced to limit them to the base and keep them away from areas such as flight lines.

Tysoe said currently, the scooters were being booked using an old-fashioned paper-based register.

“It is only the trial period, but if we can think of a better way then we will definitely try that. Nothing wrong with paper though - it is recyclable.”