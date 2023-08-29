This year will be the biggest yet.

Tauranga is preparing to host the “biggest-ever” intermediate school-aged AIMS Games to date with the region’s accommodation providers experiencing a “surge” in bookings.

Accommodation across the city was pre-booked months ago with some teams inquiring straight after the tournament finished last year. One provider was approached by 100 homeowners wanting to list their homes for rent during the week-long tournament.

More than 22,000 officials, supporters, and junior athletes will descend on the city for the 18th Zespri AIMS Games fromSaturday to September 8.

A record 373 schools have registered bringing 11,733 athletes who will compete across 25 sporting codes. That is 50 more schools than last year and 12 more than the event’s peak of 361 in 2019.

The 2023 tournament will also welcome back international schools from the Cook Islands, Fiji, and Samoa.

AIMS Games tournament director Kelly Schischka. Photo / Jamie Troughton - Dscribe Media Services

Tournament director Kelly Schischka said she was delighted with the way the team and the city have been preparing for the “biggest-ever” tournament.

“It is always a massive, intensive logistical exercise as we plan and implement our way to tournament week, to make sure the competitors have the most amazing time possible, but Tauranga Moana and many in our wonderful team have 20 years’ of experience putting on this event.”

Most of this year’s competitors will arrive from Auckland (28 per cent), Waikato (15 per cent), wider Bay of Plenty (14 per cent), and Wellington (12 per cent). Overseas schools will account for 2 per cent of attendees.

Last year’s event brought 18,020 domestic visitors to Tauranga, 66,6857 visitor nights, and pumped about $5.5 million into the city’s coffers.

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan said the tournament provided an “essential source of revenue” for local businesses during the shoulder season and was “an important part of Tauranga’s identity”.

Tourism Bay of Plenty general manager Oscar Nathan. Photo / Supplied

Nathan said its accommodation monitor was showing a “clear surge” in bookings during the tournament.

“The reputation of this tournament means this accommodation was largely pre-booked several months ago, which gives providers a great deal of certainty and assists with their planning.”

Haley Saunders, the owner of holiday home management company Beyonder Slow Living Stays, said it had teams inquiring straight after the event last year with “a lot” of inquiries starting in May.

“We were approached by almost 100 homeowners from all over the Bay of Plenty, who wanted to list their homes for the week ...

“It feels like a lot more Bay of Plenty homeowners were keen to rent their homes this year than in years gone by - this seems like it is set to be the biggest AIMS yet.”

Saunders said the company had helped to accommodate more than 30 schools and inquiries from families and friends were still coming in with “bigger homes” usually booked first by schools wanting to keep teams together.

“Many of the teams wanted to lock in their accommodation early so they could begin fundraising efforts to help cover costs.”

Mount Backpackers owner Jo Veale said Hamilton’s Peachgrove Intermediate had booked out the backpackers for the week.

Veale said she had been hosting AIMS athletes since the games began in order to “survive” in business during the quiet season.

“We would be a third full compared to 100 per cent booked. It is great because it is a guaranteed five or six nights by one group, which makes it easier to manage.”

However, Veale questioned how the city was going to host such a big tournament with ongoing roadworks and congestion and suggested free buses for everyone not just athletes and supporters in order to free up traffic.

Tauranga City Council venues and events manager Nelita Byrne said they were expecting an influx of visitors over the week, which meant the city would be busier than usual.

“This year, the excitement levels are going up a notch with the return of international athletes, as well as more athletes taking part in the games than ever before.”

Otumoetai Intermediate School principal Henk Popping is the chairperson of the Zespri AIMS Games. Photo / George Novak

AIMS Games Trust chairman Henk Popping said the tournament brought “vibrancy” to the city and gave students another level of sporting experience.

“They get to meet a lot of other students their own age and have the ability to try new sports. The whole point is to develop a love of sport and exercise going into the future.”

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said the event was the most important feature on the Western Bay events calendar, economically speaking.

“Big events and tournaments that occur in our tourism shoulder season help boost the business cases for new major hotels in our city as we become a year-round tourist destination.”

Cowley said the influx of people obviously impacted the region’s traffic.

“Many businesses will have prepared for this tournament by encouraging remote working, or adjusting their travel schedules.”

Tauranga City Council director of transport Brendan Bisley said only essential roadworks would be operating on multiple sites along Cameron Rd during the tournament but traffic management would be reduced where possible to help with traffic flow and minimise disruption.

“It’s going to be busier than usual on our roads, so we are asking people to take extra care and plan their travel as there may be some delays.’'





What you need to know:

18th edition of the Zespri AIMS Games

September 2-8

More than 22,000 officials, supporters, and junior athletes

373 schools have registered

11,733 athletes

25 sporting codes

Road closures

Cameron Rd: Works will continue during Zespri AIMS Games in a reduced capacity where possible. Southbound lanes of Cameron Rd between Eleventh and Thirteenth Ave will be closed between 10pm and 6am, from 10pm on September 3 to 6am on September 6.

Scheduled works: Cameron Rd between Eleventh Ave and Thirteenth Ave, one-way only for resurfacing works for seven nights from August 27. Southbound lanes heading away from the city will be closed from 6pm to 6am and traffic diverted along Eleventh Ave, Fraser St and Fifteenth Ave. Thirteenth Ave intersection will remain open. Thirteenth Avenue (east) intersection will continue from 6pm on September 10.

Park and ride

Free service for participants and spectators at Mount Hot Pools, Blake Park, Baywave, Mercury Baypark Arena, Gordon Spratt Reserve. Buses will run regularly on a loop between sites.

Free bus travel on Bayhopper buses for athletes, referees, and coaches when they show the Zespri AIMS Games app.

