Army personnel with Unimogs delivered supplies across the Kaipara on Friday to rural areas that remain cut off. Photo / Kaipara District Council

Cyclone Gabrielle triggered mass power cuts, and some communities have been entirely cut off from flooding, uprooted trees and slips in the Kaipara district.

Crops are ruined and farmers have been unable to milk their cattle, with impacts spreading far across the Kaipara, which supplies crops and dairy products across the country.

Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor travelled through the district yesterday, visiting people in rural areas who are facing huge challenges over the coming months.

“It’s [about] listening to the particular aspects of the Northland event that are unique to the region,” said O’Connor.

His visit involved a trip to see farms “extensive loss” of crops.

“People have been incredibly positive given the circumstances that they face,” he said.

He said there was much “uncertainty” over next season’s production and when operations will be back up and running.

“It will be a long process for many,” he said, “[and] it comes on the back of a lot of tough seasons.”

He described the week’s events as a “hard pill to swallow” but affirmed that supporting rural communities is a priority.

“The visit helps me better understand some of the unique challenges that are facing the people in the North,” he said.

O’Connor’s visit came after $4 million in funding was announced earlier in the week to aid recovery efforts for farmers, growers, whenua Māori owners and rural communities.

Over the last few days, a combined effort across a range of organisations and volunteers has enabled food and supplies to be placed in the hands of those needing them most in Kaipara.

Essentials were delivered to the rural communities of Kaihu, Poutu and Tinopai, which remain almost entirely cut off.

On Thursday a Unimog was driven up to the rural area of Kaihu to deliver food, water, fuel and other essential supplies. A second Unimog made its way down to Poutu, taking a satellite phone as well as essential supplies.

On Friday supplies were delivered to Tinopai.

Each of these remote areas has been cut off for days, with no road access as well as limited cellphone coverage.

Mayor Craig Jepson described residents as “grateful”.

The Civil Defence Evacuation Centre at Holy Trinity Anglican Church is now closed, with a transition to an information centre from the council office at 32 Hokianga Rd, open 8am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

No one was present in shelters overnight Thursday. Alternative accommodation has been organised for those who are unable to return home, according to Kaipara District Council.

“Many evacuations were precautionary and those residents have been able to return home,” a statement from the council said.

“We know of very few people who have not been able to return home. There will be people who are staying with family and friends that we are not aware of yet, so numbers will become much clearer as we receive more information in the coming days.”

Approximately 20 homes are red-stickered, mostly in Dargaville, but the number is expected to grow as buildings are inspected.

River levels are under constant monitoring and are expected to return to normal by Tuesday.