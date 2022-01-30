The "unprecedented" uptick in drownings over the 2021/2022 summer holiday period is alarming. Video / NZ Herald

The passing of prominent farming entrepreneur Colin Harvey has left a "big gap" in the agriculture industry.

Harvey died following a water-related incident at Northland's Lang's Beach on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a report shortly after 4.30pm that a man had been located unresponsive in the water at the Waipu beach.

This followed an earlier water death that day after a person died in Te Puia Springs in the Waikato town of Kawhia.

Harvey was unable to be resuscitated despite extensive efforts, police said in a statement.

It is believed that Harvey was there holidaying with his wife Mary at their bach.

In an obituary, it said the spot was "a location that he loved" and that he was doing "an activity that he cherished".

Harvey is known for making major contributions to the New Zealand agricultural industry.

Having grown up on Taranaki dairy farms, Harvey went on to found animal health company Ancare which he sold in 2007 to Merial - the global animal health business that was acquired by Boehringer Ingelheim International in 2017.

Harvey later sold the remaining Ancare R&D assets he retained to Merial.

In 2008 he was made an Officer of the NZ Order of Merit.

In recent years he also chaired the growth of several new companies including the Hobbiton Scenic attraction, and biotech start-ups Mastaplex, CertusBio and Orbis.

Mastaplex CEO and managing director Dr Olaf Bork said it is going to be hard to fill the "big gap" he has left on their board.

"He's a legend in the animal health area, he has made so much impact through his contributions," said Bork.

"He had great leadership, he was a great innovator and inspirer.

"I'm deeply sorry for his wife and his family for the tragic loss... it's definitely a difficult time for Mastaplex as well."

Harvey leaves behind four children and their partners as well as nine grandchildren.

Harvey's death has been referred to the coroner and findings will be released in due course.

"Police are making inquires in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course," police said in a statement.

"Police extends condolences to the man's family and loved ones."

His funeral will take place at the St John Baptist Catholic Church in Mairangi Bay this Friday.

While the cause of his death has yet to be established it is the third water-related death in Northland so far this year.

Northland's first water-related incident occurred on January 4 when 4-year-old Shakib Tahir could not be revived at Kai Iwi Lakes, followed by another drowning of a 2-year-old on January 8 in Whananaki.

Eight people, all males, died in preventable drownings in Northland last year.

It has been a heartbreaking summer so far for water-related deaths across New Zealand.

As of January 5, 25 people had drowned since the beginning of December - equal to the total for all of last year's 2020/21 summer, with nearly two months to go.

In recent weeks there have also been several deaths.

Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the level of drowning was "unprecedented" and described it as "horrendous".

"I'm at a loss on what to say," he told the Herald.