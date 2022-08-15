Two knife wielding men who stole cash and a iphone 7 from their victim in a street robbery have avoided jail sentences when they appeared in the Whanganui District Court. Photo / Bevan Conley.

The victim of an aggravated robbery who was held up and assaulted by two knife-wielding assailants says he is still suffering the traumatic effects more than a year later.

The casualty of the street crime had his iPhone 7 and $40 cash stolen after encountering Malakae Ngariki-Collins and Shaun Love, who were both armed with knives, in Whanganui's CDB in the early hours of March 20, 2021.

Ngariki-Collins and Love had been drinking at a bar which they left about midnight and encountered their victim and his associate while walking along Guyton St on the way to another pub.

The pair believed the victim and his friend had made derogatory comments about Love's weight and there was a brief verbal altercation between the groups before they all decided to go to another bar.

It was closed when they arrived and as they walked away Ngariki-Collins and Love, who were both brandishing knives, demanded the other men hand over their property.

One of the men ran off and called 111 while the victim handed over $40 and his cellphone.

Ngariki-Collins then punched the victim once in the mouth, splitting his lip, before he and Love ran off.

The men appeared before Judge Ian Carter in the Whanganui District Court on Monday for sentencing on one charge each of aggravated robbery.

Defence lawyer Debbie Goodlet, appearing for Ngariki-Collins, who was aged 17 at the time of the offending, sought a sentence of intensive supervision and community detention.

Goodlet argued community work was not warranted as she was concerned by some of the more seasoned criminals Ngariki-Collins would come in contact with.

Crown prosecutor Jack Liu said aggravated robberies struck terror into innocent members of the community.

Liu submitted Ngariki-Collins' offending was more serious because he had thrown the punch which injured the victim.

Anna Brosnahan, appearing for Love, argued the sentencing principles of deterrence and denunciation could be satisfied by a term of community work and intensive supervision.

Brosnahan said Love was a first-time offender and had strong rehabilitation prospects so he wouldn't become a frequent offender.

Love had shown genuine remorse and insight into his offending and had sought help with his drug and alcohol issues, she said.

Liu didn't believe the sentence suggested addressed the gravity of the offending and asked for the hearing be adjourned so an address for home detention could be obtained.

Judge Carter detailed how the victim suffered nightmares for months after the assault and robbery and still felt on edge around people when out in public.

The victim was scared to go out, was terrified of people walking up behind him and had difficulty talking to strangers, he said.

Judge Carter sentenced Ngariki-Collins to 18 months of intensive supervision and six months of community detention which included a curfew.

Love was sentenced to 18 months of intensive supervision, 250 hours of community work and ordered to pay $300 reparation, $40 for the stolen cash and $260 for damage done to the cellphone of the victim.