Aerocool Rescue Helicopter at the Kohi Point and Mauao incidents over the weekend.

Two people have been airlifted after falling on to rocks in separate incidents in the Bay of Plenty.

On Sunday afternoon the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was sent to Te Puke for a man in his 20s who had fallen on to rocks from a significant height, a Philips Search & Rescue Trust statement said.

The helicopter landed nearby, and after careful assessment, it was determined that a winch operation was necessary due to the patient’s injuries and location.

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was sent to Te Puke for a man who had fallen onto rocks from a significant height. Photo / Aerocool Rescue Helicopter

The patient was hoisted off the stream edge and airlifted to Tauranga Hospital.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said the incident happened at No 4 Rd, around 2.32pm, and the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

On Saturday the helicopter was sent to Kohi Point in Whakatāne after a teenage girl had injured herself after losing her footing off a rock.

The girl was winched off the rocks by the onboard rescue helicopter crew and flown to Whakatane Hospital.

A St John spokesman said the girl was in a moderate condition.

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter at Kohi Point in Whakatane after teenage girl had injured herself after losing her footing off a rock. Photo / Aerocool Rescue Helicopter

Earlier in the day the helicopter was sent to Mauao for a woman in her 40s with multiple injuries after a serious medical event and subsequent fall on the summit track.

Surf lifesavers administered first aid before the helicopter crew winched her off the track and flew her to Tauranga Hospital.

To donate to your local rescue helicopter click here.



















