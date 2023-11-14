Racegoers cheer on the New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

Racegoers cheer on the New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

It’s the biggest day on Canterbury’s social calendar. Thousands of keen racegoers dressed up in their flashiest frocks, fascinators and suits for the 120th running of the New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington Raceway in Christchurch. Herald photojournalist George Heard was there to capture the glitz and glamour, sights and scenes of The Cup.

With the mercury topping 25C, clear skies and warm winds added an extra cheer to today’s experience.

Around 10,00 people turned out in their finest gear to experience the sights and sounds, have a flutter, have a boogie and a beer.

The crowds at Addington started filling up early. Photo / George Heard

Police and St John were both out and about, urging revellers to keep up the good behaviour.

Cup Day always attracts a wide cross-section of Canterbury society. Photo / George Heard

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley says the crowd has been getting better over the years, but the concern was with pre-loaders.

Cup Day is a day when Cantabs feel they can let their hair down. Photo / George Heard

Punters should have a safety plan for getting home, a friend to look out for them and never drink and drive, he says.

The excitement built up towards the big race throughout the day. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile, St John was telling punters to stay hydrated.

The Tuesday of Show Week is always highly anticipated. Photo / George Heard

A silent disco had the crowd grooving in the sunshine while the horses thundered past.

Punters were advised to stay hydrated. Photo / George Heard

By mid-afternoon, there were already some casualties from the day’s festivities, with signs that drink had left a few worse for wear.

Security was on hand to help out. Photo / George Heard

Some were seen tottering in high heels, being helped along by friends or security, while others were slumped at tables or led away by police officers.

It's a big day at the races. Photo / George Heard

Many were seen heading towards the central city, where more bars and pubs awaited, while some took their chances on electric scooters.

The crowd looks on. Photo / George Heard

Music had the crowds dancing throughout the day. Photo / George Heard

The main race was well supported. Photo / George Heard

Sunscreen was being dished out as the sun beat down on the crowds.

Police urged everyone to have a plan for how they were getting home. Photo / George Heard

Top fashion competition judge Nicole Rebstock spoke to the Herald earlier about what she expects to see on the catwalk and what will win her vote in the iconic annual event.

The fashion show is always a major attraction. Photo / George Heard

Although current fashion trends always influence what people wear at the races, classic and elegant fashion etiquette has been preserved over the years, she says.

For some, the day was too much. Photo / George Heard

By the time the big race jumped at 5.20pm, the crowd was in high spirits, though not all were still there to witness it.



