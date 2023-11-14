It’s the biggest day on Canterbury’s social calendar. Thousands of keen racegoers dressed up in their flashiest frocks, fascinators and suits for the 120th running of the New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington Raceway in Christchurch. Herald photojournalist George Heard was there to capture the glitz and glamour, sights and scenes of The Cup.
With the mercury topping 25C, clear skies and warm winds added an extra cheer to today’s experience.
Around 10,00 people turned out in their finest gear to experience the sights and sounds, have a flutter, have a boogie and a beer.
Police and St John were both out and about, urging revellers to keep up the good behaviour.
Senior Sergeant Roy Appley says the crowd has been getting better over the years, but the concern was with pre-loaders.
Punters should have a safety plan for getting home, a friend to look out for them and never drink and drive, he says.
Meanwhile, St John was telling punters to stay hydrated.
A silent disco had the crowd grooving in the sunshine while the horses thundered past.
By mid-afternoon, there were already some casualties from the day’s festivities, with signs that drink had left a few worse for wear.
Some were seen tottering in high heels, being helped along by friends or security, while others were slumped at tables or led away by police officers.
Many were seen heading towards the central city, where more bars and pubs awaited, while some took their chances on electric scooters.
Sunscreen was being dished out as the sun beat down on the crowds.
Top fashion competition judge Nicole Rebstock spoke to the Herald earlier about what she expects to see on the catwalk and what will win her vote in the iconic annual event.
Although current fashion trends always influence what people wear at the races, classic and elegant fashion etiquette has been preserved over the years, she says.
By the time the big race jumped at 5.20pm, the crowd was in high spirits, though not all were still there to witness it.