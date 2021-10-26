Activists reportedly glued to Parliament steps, dancing cows protesting across Wellington

Protesters have glued themselves to Parliament steps. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Protesters have glued themselves to Parliament steps. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Protesters have reportedly glued themselves to the front steps of Parliament, as part of Extinction Rebellion.

Around half a dozen activists are sitting on Parliament's steps, where police are also in attendance.

One of the protesters told the Herald they had been at the steps since 5pm yesterday, and had also demonstrated at other parts of the capital.

"We had an action around Te Papa, surrounding the mistranslation of the Treaty and the continuing presence of colonisation through that," she said.

"Our aim was to draw attention to Te Tiriti-based climate assemblies, which we believe is one of the only ways to genuinely address the climate crisis without further ignoring colonisation, capitalism, imperialism."

Rebels dressed as cows moving to disco music at Wellington Station. Photo / Patrick Flanagan

She said their assemblies were a form of "participatory democracy" centering on Te Tiriti, in solidarity with land back movements such as Mau Whenua.

The Spring Rebellion is four days of action, which began on Monday and ends tomorrow, to shine a light on climate change.

As part of the action, herds of dancing cows are also making their way around the capital in protest at industrial agriculture.

Activists also met at Wellington Train Station at 8.30am today dressed in cow costumes.

The "herd" is moving around some of Wellington's key locations, including the Beehive.

View from inside Parliament this morning. pic.twitter.com/AWgNUR1RHz — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) October 26, 2021

The group's event page said the action was in protest at industrial agriculture for its effects on the environment and human health.

Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa is part of an international mass movement towards more sustainable and humane forms of agriculture.

The group said their event was inclusive, family-friendly and "non-violent".