Greens Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman was asked about the government's response to the situation in Iran. Video / Mark Mitchell

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson is denying the Government struck a deal with Iran to allow two New Zealanders to exit the country after being prevented from leaving for more than three months.

It comes as Iranian-born Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman, concerned the Government has pulled its punches on condemning Iran's recent women's rights abuses so as not to jeopardise the Kiwis' exit, is calling for sanctions to be imposed alongside the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador.

"My hope is that now that they are out of Iran that the Government will do what other Governments have done; impose sanctions, expel the ambassador and make a strong statement on Iran," she told media.

Robertson made an "absolute guarantee" no deal was made between New Zealand and Iran in order to free the Kiwi couple.

It was revealed this morning New Zealand social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray had been unable to leave Iran for more than three months until just recently.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this morning over the last several months, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NZ Government had been working hard to "ensure the safe exit of two New Zealanders from Iran".

She said she couldn't give much more detail but said the pair had exited the country and that it had been "particularly difficult" for the pair involved.

Protests in Iran were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died in custody after being detained by the morality police — because her headscarf was allegedly too loose.

Asked if the situation influenced her comments regarding Iran, Ardern said the Government had been "absolutely clear" on our position on Iran and the inability of women to make choices on their own behalf.

"We have of course at the same time, had a difficult set of circumstances for two New Zealanders, we've worked very hard to make sure that we put our values front and centre at the same time looking after interests of New Zealanders on the ground."

Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite have recently been allowed to leave Iran. Photo / Supplied

Ghahraman demanded to know if the Government had negotiated with a regime facilitating human rights abuses.

"I think [the Ministry of Foreign Affairs] has some questions to answer whether or not their detention was prolonged because they incentivised that and allowed these Kiwis to be used as a pawn in that rhetoric.

"Mfat should know as all experts know that you don't negotiate with a regime like Iran and allow your citizens to be held while you silence voices on an atrocity like what's happening in Iran."

When questioned, Robertson denied concessions were made by the New Zealand Government to allow the couple a safe exit from Iran.

"There is no deal, there's nothing in return."

Robertson could not be specific on the pair's exact circumstances and why they were unable to leave Iran.

"They were not able to leave Iran and I don't think I want to characterise the situation in a way that might be misleading."

He said there were a number of reasons why a person might not be able to leave a country, including not having the necessary documentation.

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman wants the Iranian ambassador expelled from New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Asked whether the Government would expel the Iranian ambassador, Robertson said it was not the current plan.

"We will obviously continue to try to influence Iran to uphold human rights, uphold the rights of women.

"As we've seen with the situation with Russia, when you expel an ambassador, that actually almost always sees retaliatory action.

"That then limits our ability to uphold the rights of New Zealanders in Iran, offer consular assistance and so on."

Robertson said it was his understanding the pair had left Iran in the last 24 hours.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta this morning updated the travel advice for New Zealanders in Iran, urging them to depart.

She did not reference Richwhite or Thackwray.

"The new advice for Iran reiterates the existing "Do Not Travel" warning, and adds that due to the potential for violent civil unrest, the risk of arrest or detention and the volatile security situation in the region, the risk to safety in Iran is significant," Mahuta said.

"The new advisory warns New Zealanders of the risk of arbitrary arrest or detention. The risk may be higher if they undertake activities that could attract the attention of local authorities."

Mahuta said the Government's ability to provide consular assistance in the case of arrest or detention in Iran was "extremely limited".

According to Mfat, there are 19 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Iran.

It's understood many of them have dual citizenship for both New Zealand and Iran.

An Mfat spokesperson confirmed three messages had been sent to the 19 individuals in Iran since protests began, the first on September 27, the second on October 6 and the most recent one this morning.

All three messages warned about the protests and provided advice about what to do. The last two messages also included the recommendation to leave the country.