Antony de Malmanche was sentenced to 15 years after allegedly smuggling 1.7kg of methamphetamine into Bali. Photo / File

After eight years in a Bali prison, alleged Kiwi drug smuggler, Antony de Malmanche has had four months knocked off his 15-year sentence but will remain there until December 2028.

Sixty-year-old Antony de Malmanche was arrested at the international airport in Denpasar, Indonesia, in December 2014 after allegedly smuggling 1.7kg of methamphetamine in his backpack.

The New Zealand man, now 60 years old in Bali’s Kerobokan Prison, maintains his not guilty plea, claiming that he was set up by a sophisticated criminal organisation that he believed to be an online lover.

He began talking to a woman online named “Jessie Smith”, who claimed to be a wealthy South African businesswoman and cocoa company owner.

She offered de Malmanche money for flights, clothes and a passport in return for meeting her in Hong Kong.

“Jessie’s” associates told de Malmanche that his online girlfriend was not in Hong Kong and that he had to fly to Bali to meet her.

They proceeded to buy him a new suitcase for his flight to Bali and after de Malmanche had a quick look for anything suspicious, he proceeded with his trip.

When de Malmanche arrived in Bali, customs officers were waiting for him and almost 2kg of methamphetamine was recovered from his bag.

Antony Glen de Malmanche, pictured with the 1.7kg of methamphetamine that was recovered from his bag. Photo / AFP

Despite his family’s efforts to prove de Malmanche’s innocence, the Indonesian Justice system was unmoved and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

During the trial two members of the Bali Nine, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, who were residing in the Kerobokan Prison with de Malmanche, were executed by a firing squad in Bali due to their involvement in a plot to smuggle around 18.2lbs of heroin from Indonesia to Australia.

Before he left for Hong Kong, de Malmanche lived in a small, rundown rental near the beach in Castlecliff, Whanganui, and was an avid fisherman and diver.

Since being arrested, de Malmanche’s health rapidly declined and was diagnosed with Cronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in 2020, which is an incurable group of lung diseases that block airflow and make it difficult to breathe.

De Malmanche wrote a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2020 as a plea for help in fear that he would surely die from Covid-19 if he contracted it.

“The prison is very overcrowded, with no chance of isolation or keeping safe. Medical treatment is only available if you have money to go to the hospital,” read the letter.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nania Mahuta said she was unable to comment due to privacy reasons.

The capacity of the Kerobokan Prison is just over 300 people but it is believed that currently more than 1500 prisoners reside there.

Antony de Malmanche with his lawyer, Craig Tuck. Photo / Supplied

A petition was also set up to urge the Government to work with its Indonesian counterparts to facilitate the return to New Zealand of de Malmanche, which received over 300 signatures before it closed.

De Malmanche’s son Shaun says that despite avoiding Covid-19, Antony is still getting sick regularly, and has most recently suffered broken ribs after a fall.

“Dad is extremely scared of dying there, without ever seeing his grandchildren, children, or his country ever again,” he said.

Behind bars, de Malmanche has started a clinic for addiction and counselling services.

De Malmanche was granted a general remission, meaning his 15-year sentence was reduced by four months.

His current release date is set for December 28, 2028.