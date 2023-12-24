Lifting or moving heavy Christmas trees has been the cause of many injuries for Northlanders over the years.

Injuries caused by lifting heavy Christmas hams, gifts and trees, and tripping over Christmas lights have ACC warning Northlanders to beware of the hidden dangers of this year’s festive rush.

New figures from ACC show that over the past 10 years, from 2013-2022, almost 2500 New Zealanders have suffered an injury related to Christmas during the month of December.

It has cost more than $2 million to support people in recovering from Christmas-related injuries during this period.

The claims include injuries in which Christmas trees, lights, gifts or wrapping paper, or Christmas hams or turkeys were mentioned in the accident description.

Most claims were for soft-tissue injuries like strains, sprains and bruises, with the most injured body part being the lower back or spine.

In Northland, ACC accepted 91 Christmas-related injuries over those same 10 years.

Forty-five injuries were caused by trees, 18 were related to hams, 12 were related to lights and there were 11 gift-related injuries and five caused by turkeys.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said the lead-up to Christmas could be a busy time.

People were often rushing around, which could increase the chance of an injury occurring, he said.

Christmas trees were involved in the highest number of injuries, with most occurring while people were lifting or moving them.

“Christmas trees can be heavy and awkward to transport and put up at home, but there are several things we can do to reduce the chance of injury,” Whitaker said.

“These include avoiding carrying trees overhead or low to the ground to protect your shoulders and lower back, taking your time and having a plan, making sure there are no hazardous objects in your way, and seeking help when manoeuvring and putting up trees.”

Lifting and moving Christmas hams and gifts were also leading causes of Christmas injuries.

Kerikeri-based counsellor Christine Macfarlane said many people get stressed from doing too much before Christmas.

Whitaker said it was important to take your time when lifting and transporting awkward objects like frozen hams, which could be heavy.

“Ask for help, if possible, to avoid putting strain on your lower back, and make sure areas like kitchen floors are dry and clear of obstacles.”

Most injuries relating to Christmas lights happened while people were walking, running or overreaching, and most were strain or sprain injuries to the lower back or spine.

“The lead-up to Christmas can be extremely busy around the home – wrapping Christmas presents, decorating the tree, and cooking up a storm,” Whitaker said.

“If we take the time to assess the risk in all these situations, we can avoid injuries and keep doing our favourite things with the people we love to spend time with.”

It’s not just physical injuries affecting Northlanders at this time of year.

Kerikeri-based counsellor Christine Macfarlane, from MindfulMe, said many people get stressed from doing too much before Christmas.

“We think we have to do everything, and see everyone and provide amazing food and presents.

“It’s good to downsize expectations, which means putting you in the circle as well as everyone else.

“Asking ‘what can I humanly achieve, and do I really need to be cramming my holiday time full of things, because that’s going to increase peoples’ stress and they’re more likely to hurt themselves.”

Keeping some sort of routine is important, especially good sleep patterns along with moderate drinking, and supplementing all that rich food with fresh fruit and vegetables.

Macfarlane suggested taking a break from the “to-do list” and giving yourself small rewards such as gardening and reading.

“And don’t worry if the house isn’t up to scratch, they’re [family and friends] coming to see you, not a perfect house.”

Northland physiotherapist Amy Gillespie has some great tips on avoiding Christmas injuries. Photo / NZME

How to avoid Christmas injuries

Physiotherapist Amy Gillespie, from Physio North in Maunu, has some great tips on avoiding Christmas injuries.

Gillespie advised Northlanders to get help when hauling heavy Christmas trees from the garage to the lounge or getting fresh trees in and out of the car.

The same goes for hanging decorations outside; ask for help if you have to get up on a ladder.

“Have a bit of a think about your lifting technique and try not to twist when you’re stretching overhead.”

Be aware of heavy food items like hams and turkeys and take a bit more time with them, Gillespie said.

“It tends to be more when you’re rushing when you have accidents and hurt yourself.”

Plan what you’re going to be doing over Christmas, not just on the day, but around the house and property.

“When it’s summer Kiwis tend to have lots of tidying up to do around the house, like getting the section sorted for when the family visits.

“If you do have tasks that need ticking off, spread them out in the days prior so there’s not so much of a rush at the end.”

And if you do strain something when the physios and chiropractors are closed over the holidays go to the urgent medical centre or, if it’s a simple injury, carry out normal first aid, such as rest, ice, compression and elevation, Gillespie said.

“If not settling, then get it checked out.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, food, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.



