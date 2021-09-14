Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'Absolutely horrifying': Video evidence of Napier wheelchair user punched in head multiple times

3 minutes to read
CCTV footage shows woman in wheelchair attacked in Onekawa. Video / Supplied

CCTV footage shows woman in wheelchair attacked in Onekawa. Video / Supplied

Gianina Schwanecke
By:

Reporter

The family of a wheelchair user punched multiple times in the head outside a Napier shop say the random attack was ''absolutely horrifying''.

Paula Barron has used a wheelchair since she was involved in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.